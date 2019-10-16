TROPICAL UPDATE: Watching an area of possible development in the Gulf this week

Bay of Campeche (KPLC) - The National Hurricane Center is still highlighting an area in the Bay of Campeche and southern Gulf of Mexico for possible sub-tropical storm development this week, stemming from a cluster of thunderstorms moving northward out of Central America through the day today.
The area of low pressure expected to develop will be classified as more of a hybrid-type of sub-tropical low, with the bulk of the rain well east of where it eventually makes landfall this weekend. Computer models pull this rather weak low pressure toward the southeastern Louisiana coastline by Saturday, making landfall closer to the New Orleans and the bulk of the heaviest rain over coastal Mississippi, Alabama and Florida on Saturday.
This track would mean barely any impacts rain wise to Southwest Louisiana and may actually result in an overall drier day, although I do expect some showers to be possible by as early as Friday evening through at least Saturday morning as the low makes its closet pass to Southwest Louisiana before moving inland over southeastern Louisiana Saturday.
If you have outdoor plans for this weekend, I certainly wouldn’t advise you to cancel them, just be ready for at least some passing showers at times, but this low would bring no wind impacts nor any other concerns you think about when tropical systems come to mind.
