Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 7

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This offseason, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week six of the regular season.
*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
1. OBERLIN TIGERS
2019 record: 6-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
The Oberlin Tigers made a statement on Friday in their 21-point win over Grand Lake. The game was never close as the Tigers built a 27-0 lead by the third quarter en route to the win. Oberlin got 100-yard games from both Collin Chatman and Trevor Rider as the duo scored three times to boot. The win now pushes the Tigers to the No. 1 ranking in the power ratings. This has all the makings of a special season. A trip to 0-6 Elton awaits this week.
2. IOTA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 5-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
The Bulldogs lost in the regular season for the first time since a 2017 loss to Church Point. The Bears were once again the team that handed down a 'L' to the Bulldogs. Church Point rode a big 19-point second quarter to victory as Iota struggled to get the running game going. After rushing for over 300 yards in week five, running back Luke Doucet was held to 76 yards on 24 carries. Iota will likely use this loss as motivation moving forward. A matchup with Ville Platte is up next.
3. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2019 record: 5-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
The Wampus Cats like Iota lost their first regular-season game since 2017 last week. Tioga knocked off Leesville in a back-and-forth affair last week, 37-35. The Wampus Cat defense struggled to slow down Tioga's explosive offense as Antonio Logan rushed for over 210 yards in the game. Leesville got a big day from its running back too in Caleb Gallashaw. The sophomore scored three touchdowns and totaled nearly a hundred-yard day on the ground and through the air. The TDL Game of the Week with DeRidder is coming up Friday as the teams will battle for the Hooper Trophy.
4. ST. LOUIS SAINTS
2019 record: 4-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
The Saints continue to impress week in and week out. SLC rolled Jennings at home in the second half, 41-21. The Saints had a 7-point lead at the half before turning on the jets in the third quarter scoring 20 in the frame. Running back Evan Joubert was once again a force as he totaled 155 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jadon Johnson added a pair of scores as well. An interesting test with a reeling LCCP team is next on the docket.
5. GRAND LAKE HORNETS
2019 record: 5-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
The Hornets move up to five despite losing by 21. This isn't a move up per se, but rather the Hornets stay pat and everyone else fell down. The Hornets were outmatched vs. Oberlin, but realize I consider the Tigers a top-three team in 1A. Grand Lake is a top 10 team and is pushing the top five in 1A. There is still plenty for Grand Lake to improve on, however as last week proved, the Hornet passing attack is getting better as Richard threw a pair of TD passes. Grand Lake has another road test this week with Hamilton Christian.
6. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2019 record: 5-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
The Broncos made school history Friday as the team beat Barbe for the first time ever. The Broncos will now look to carry that momentum into this week with Southside. Sam Houston showed moxie as the team got a 34-yard field goal from Davis Dow in the waning seconds to pull off the win. Quarterback Kyle Bartley was on a mission as the senior totaled 367 yards and all four touchdowns in the win. Wide receiver Tayven Grice went over 100 yards on the day as well.
7. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS
2019 record: 4-2
Last Week's Ranking: NR
Iowa cracks our list as the Yellow Jackets continue to find ways to win. So far, none of Iowa's wins have been pretty as the team was won by margins of six, three, 10 and 13. The Yellow Jacket defense in the meanwhile as been pretty solid save performances vs. Marksville and Iota. The Jackets relied on the passing attack yet again as Gene Natali threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Tight end TJ Cormier caught a pair of the scores and receiver Curtis Deville scored too. Iowa hits the road this week as the Jackets face Jennings.
Next three up: Kinder Yellow Jackets (2-4), Barbe Bucs (4-2), LCCP Trailblazers (3-3)
Boy did the Rams surprise people this week. My Twitter and Facebook pages were exploding with questions about the Rams' 55-13 win over LCCP. To put it plainly, the Rams executed better at all phases. Special teams gaffes by the Blazers contributed to the Westlake win, but the Rams were just the better team on Friday. Despite a 0-4 start, Westlake was a better team than the record indicated. The running game was obviously key for the Rams as the duo of JJ Ross and Jasia Simien totaled over 300 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns. In addition to win No. 1 on the year, it was also the first for John Richardson as coach of the Rams.
