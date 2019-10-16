Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 7

The Broncos made school history Friday as the team beat Barbe for the first time ever. The Broncos will now look to carry that momentum into this week with Southside. Sam Houston showed moxie as the team got a 34-yard field goal from Davis Dow in the waning seconds to pull off the win. Quarterback Kyle Bartley was on a mission as the senior totaled 367 yards and all four touchdowns in the win. Wide receiver Tayven Grice went over 100 yards on the day as well.

Iowa cracks our list as the Yellow Jackets continue to find ways to win. So far, none of Iowa's wins have been pretty as the team was won by margins of six, three, 10 and 13. The Yellow Jacket defense in the meanwhile as been pretty solid save performances vs. Marksville and Iota. The Jackets relied on the passing attack yet again as Gene Natali threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Tight end TJ Cormier caught a pair of the scores and receiver Curtis Deville scored too. Iowa hits the road this week as the Jackets face Jennings.