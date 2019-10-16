SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 15, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 15, 2019.
Michael James Miller, 45, Kaplan: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Michael Thomas Dixon, 40, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; entry or remaining on places or on land after being forbidden; battery of a police officer.
Jewel Demon Humphrey, 30, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder; child endangerment.
Anthony Eugene Hryhorchuk, 32, Starks: Strangulation, first offense syberstalking.
Allen Salonga, 31, Arlington: Parole violation.
Jacob Paul Landry, 25, Iowa: Criminal trespassing; property damage under $1,000; simple burglary; theft under $1,000; flight from an officer; probation violation; possession of a Schedule II drug; unlawful use of a state-issued ID to gain access to gaming establishment; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alex Termandes Johnson, 31, Alexandria: Probation violation.
Dustin Kent Blanchard, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Ly Cong Troung, 49, Lake Charles: Making false statements relating to gaming.
Royal Willie Westly, 18, Westlake: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Tyler Randall Arceneaux, 30, Lafayette: Federal detainer.
Michael Anthony Jones, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Philip Smith III, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Nelson Robert Brady, 29, Iowa: Burglary; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary.
Cheri Marie McArthur, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (6 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Lavar Elliot Kittleberger, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Antone Leslie Hereaux, 31, Starks: Strangulation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.