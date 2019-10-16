Storms leave damage in parts of SW Louisiana overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A line of strong storms around 2:00 a.m. moved through Southwest Louisiana with a couple of reports of damage into our newsroom this morning.
First, a camper was blown on to a home north of Iowa on River Rd. Our photographer on the scene was able to see the extent of the damage. Residents were home at the time and called 911 to report the damage which occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
In addition, some storm damage was also reported in Jefferson Davis Parish, when part of the roof off a barn was blown onto a home in Hathaway shortly after 3:00 a.m. from the same line of storms. Viewer photos from homeowner Alacia Marshall showed the extent of that damage.
According to a preliminary storm report by the National Weather Service, radar suggested some rotation at the time of the damage report, but no tornado has been confirmed as of early Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.