Sheriff’s Office searching for truck theft suspects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for suspects in reference to a stolen truck.
The Sheriff’s Office says that the theft occurred on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, around 3:30 p.m. at a store along Hwy. 90 in Lake Charles.
When deputies arrived on scene they viewed surveillance footage from the businesses in the area which showed a burgandy Ford with white trim around the bottom driving into the parking lot of the store and parking next to the victim’s truck.
Deputies say the surveillance footage then showed the passenger in the Ford exit their vehicle and get into the victim’s truck before driving out of the parking lot.
The deputies were able to locate the stolen truck soon after at a dead end on Tammy’s Lane in Lake Charles. However, a .40 caliber handgun and over $4,500 worth of power tools and construction equipment had been stolen out of the truck.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the owners of the Ford in the photographs, or anyone with information about the theft, to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
