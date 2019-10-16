Several new faces elected to Calcasieu Police Jury

CALCASIEU, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will have seven new faces when it is seated in January. Of the 15 districts in Calcasieu Parish, half of them will have newcomers as a result of Saturday’s election.
7News caught up with six of the new juror-elects and asked about their vision for their districts.
One top priority among them--drainage in the parish but each juror-elect has his own plan for his community.
Retired businessman Roger Marcantel is one of those newcomers.
A life-long resident of District 11, he said he knows the area like the back of his hand and one of primary focus is infrastructure.
"We have small bridges being rebuilt and it’s taken a year longer to rebuild them, It’s an inconvenience to a lot of people, " said Marcantel. “Road ditches are not being maintained the way people feel they should be.”
Those concerns were echoed by Randy Burleigh of District 14, who also spoke about traffic across the parish.
“You can see behind us, the i-10 bridge is at total gridlock,” said Burleigh." This is on a daily basis and not only for residents in District 14 but all of Southwest Louisiana.
However, there’s one concern each new juror said all their constituents are focused on--drainage.
“The police jury is allocated approximately 28 million dollars to help with drainage issues so together, I think we can make a difference with that," said Andrepont.
District 9 juror-elect Anthony Bartie said residents in his part of town, The Village, Terrace, and Morganfield need better access to transportation.
“With investments in single and multi-family housing, I think transportation is going to be an issue as well because we have a lot of people that depend on public transportation," Bartie said.
Tony Tremonte, of District 15 which includes much of Sulphur, said having lived in the district over 20 years, he wants to see money put back into the community.
“There’s a lot we want to do with SPAR, to help bring more money into the city of Sulphur," said Tremonte. We want to see Sulphur grow with the proper infrastructure but we want it to be profitable for our small business owners and companies that depend on us.”
