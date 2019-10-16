Saints sign running back Zach Zenner

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints signed running back Zach Zenner according to FOX 8′s Sean Fazende. Zenner scored eight touchdowns in four seasons with the Lions.
Zenner was signed just in case Alvin Kamara isn’t ready to go on Sunday. The Saints star running back is dealing with an ankle, knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday.
The Black and Gold also signed tight end Brian Parker according to Luke Johnson of Nola.com/New Orleans Advocate. He last played for the Broncos.
The corresponding moves to get Zenner and Parker on the roster, PJ Williams is currently suspended two games and they released linebacker Stephone Anthony
