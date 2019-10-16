Road woes continue for McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s no place like home.
The Pokes have proven to have quite the home-field advantage when playing in Lake Charles as they’re 3-1 at Cowboy Stadium on the season. But where they’ve struggled has been on the road. McNeese is 0-3 and currently in the midst of a seven-game losing streak away from home dating back to week four of last season.
“I think any time you go on a trip and it’s shorter than longer I think it benefits you for numerous reasons. At the end of the day, you have the control the controllable things whether it’s an hour and 15 minute trip, or a six-hour trip, you still have to go play well and execute and be locked in," admitted McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert. "We have more road trips coming up as the season goes on and we have to be really motivated and put our head down and go back to work. At home or on the road, you have to go play well and do those things, especially when you’re on the road.”
Fortunately for McNeese, they’ll have the pleasure of returning back to ‘The Hole’ on Saturday as the Pokes host Houston Baptist for homecoming. The Huskies have the top scoring offense in the Southland and (ironically enough) are the last team McNeese defeated on the road.
