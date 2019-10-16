Rain moves ALCS game 4 to Thursday

Rain moves ALCS game 4 to Thursday
Astros (Source: KPLC)
October 16, 2019 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 11:42 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - New York City is expected to see a strong coastal storm this afternoon which caused the Astros-Yankees American League Championship Series game 4 to be pushed back a day.

The first pitch for game 4 will now be at 8:08 PM (EST) Thursday. Game 5 has also been rescheduled for 7:08 PM (EST) on Friday, which was originally supposed to be a travel day, if necessary.

The Astros have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The winner of the ALCS will face the Washington Nationals after they punched their ticket to the World Series beating St. Louis 4-0 in the best-of-seven series.

