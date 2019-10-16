McNeese hosts HBU for Homecoming Game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys have another tough task this week as they welcome in the leagues scoring leader, Houston Baptist. The Huskies are totaling nearly 532 yards of offense, resulting in 45 points a game. HBU is lead by Junior quarter Bailey Zappe who’s averaging almost 354 yards through the air in seven games played. Defensively, McNeese has a simple solution to slow Zappe and the Huskies down.
“We plan to play man against them and get our defensive ends on him because we know we have a really good line and we have good matchups in the trenches," McNeese cornerback Darion Dunn said. "So, we should be good there.”
McNeese knows how important these games are down the stretch when it comes to the bigger picture. The Pokes are currently second to last in the Conference with a 1-3 record, they’re 3-4 overall.
“You know that’s always in the back of our heads. Obviously, we’re taking it all game by game, week by week, even day by day and practice by practice," McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron added. "But absolutely we know our backs are against the wall and we will have to win out to get in the playoffs. We just have to be 1-0 every week and let the chips fall where they are supposed to fall.”
McNeese will face Houston Baptist on Saturday for just the third time in program history. This weekend is also the Pokes Homecoming game in which they seem to be dominant in. The Cowboys have posted a 55-19-1 overall record in Homecoming games, having won the last seven in a row. They’ll hope to make that eight straight on Saturday.
