LEGAL CORNER: Do I need a certificate of incumbency to buy property to add to my LLC?

Louisiana Civil Code 2820 provides that “A partnership may expel a partner for just cause. Unless otherwise provided in the partnership agreement, a majority of the partners must agree on the expulsion." So being that two of the three of you all want the gambling brother out, you may vote to have him expelled from the partnership company. Examples of just cause would be when a partner is engaging in activities that prejudice the business partnership, or the willful or repeated breach of the partnership agreement. The partner may be liable for damages he caused the partnership. However, entitled to an equal of his value of share of the partnership upon expulsion.