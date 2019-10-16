First Alert Forecast: Temperatures dropping steadily through the day

This is the same story for Saturday as we are watching the Gulf for potential development that could move into Louisiana this weekend. The good news is long term models are consistent in keep the heaviest and the greatest amounts of rain well to our east. We could see a few showers and storms as the system skirts the coast early Saturday morning, but right now it looks like we could even get some dry air from this system as we could be in the dry slot! This would help us see rain chances fall, cloud cover be more hit or miss and a nice afternoon for SWLA. Outdoor plans don’t need to be cancelled, but keep an eye on the radar just in case. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the progression of this potential tropical development through the end of the week.