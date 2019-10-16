First Alert Forecast: Temperatures dropping steadily through the day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures will continue to drop through the rest of this afternoon. We’ll see cloud cover stick around and winds out of the north ushering in cooler and drier air. This is going to aid in temperatures falling into the low 60s and upper 50s by this evening. This cooling trend continues overnight as SWLA cools even more and temperatures fall into the low 50s to upper 40s in some locations. Be sure to grab a jacket for any evening plans!
Keep the jacket handy tomorrow morning as well! We’ll see chilly temperatures to start the day and with persistent cloud cover it will be difficult to warm up. With lots of clouds, you may think rain, but rain chances are near zero tomorrow. It’ll just be another dreary day across SWLA. Into the evening hours temperatures fall into the upper 50s.
Friday we could see a few peaks of sunshine during the day, but temperatures stay on the mild side. We get into the upper 70s for highs before falling into the mid 60s. We could see a stray hit or miss shower during the evening hours, but the majority of the rain stays well to our east.
This is the same story for Saturday as we are watching the Gulf for potential development that could move into Louisiana this weekend. The good news is long term models are consistent in keep the heaviest and the greatest amounts of rain well to our east. We could see a few showers and storms as the system skirts the coast early Saturday morning, but right now it looks like we could even get some dry air from this system as we could be in the dry slot! This would help us see rain chances fall, cloud cover be more hit or miss and a nice afternoon for SWLA. Outdoor plans don’t need to be cancelled, but keep an eye on the radar just in case. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the progression of this potential tropical development through the end of the week.
Sunday we should see more sunshine in the forecast! This will help SWLA warm into the mid 80s. By Sunday we’re watching for our next cold front to start approaching the area which means a surge of moisture into the area out in front. This one isn’t going to be too impactful as we’re only expecting a 20% chance of a hit or miss shower or storm Sunday afternoon.
Our next cold front moves through on Monday increasing rain chances once again! This will bring our next does of rainfall and our next cool down. Timing of this system is still to be determined as we are still several days away, but right now models have it moving across SWLA during the afternoon into the evening of Monday. This will drop temperatures and clear us out through the majority of the following week!
