FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms usher in cooler temperatures; watching the Gulf for possible development

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With storms on the way out the door this morning, make sure to grab your KPLC weather app along with the rain gear. Storms got an early start with an active overnight, as storms began rumbling into Southwest Louisiana just after midnight. Those will continue to move through and near the coastline by 8:00 a.m. with lingering showers continuing to be possible through midday before tapering off altogether by early afternoon.
Temperatures will initially begin in the upper 70s before sunrise and begin to fall into the lower 70s through the remainder of the day before eventually falling into the upper 60s before sunset. A breezy and cooler night is ahead with lows by Thursday morning dropping into the lower 50s across all of Southwest Louisiana with the northern fringes of our viewing area nearing the upper 40s! Sunshine may be limited on Thursday altogether a few rays here and there should give a boost to temperatures and return them to the lower 70s by afternoon.
With the warm front remaining south of the area on Friday, an east to northeasterly winds will combine with clouds at times to bring another relatively cooler day with highs inching up a few more degrees into the upper 70s after starting off the 50s. Tropical moisture from a developing low in the Gulf will bring the chance of showers by late-afternoon through the evening, so for any outdoor plans you may have Friday night you’ll want to carry along the umbrella, although the rain that moves in should be on the light side.
Saturday will be an interesting day as the developing low in the Gulf which the National Hurricane Center has labeled with a 40% chance of sub-tropical development, begins to pull toward the Louisiana coastline. This will be more deemed a hybrid type system, likely not truly tropical with the heaviest rain largely displaced east of the center. With that said, I still expect a bit more rain around in Southwest Louisiana Saturday morning and afternoon as the low makes it closest pass to our side of the state before pulling away to the northeast by Saturday night and Sunday, decreasing rain chances for the second half of the weekend.
At this time, we’re not expected to have any wind impacts from this hybrid low, with the heaviest rain likely remain well east of Southwest Louisiana, across coastal Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle through the weekend. The fast departing low will be well inland by Sunday and caught up in the Jetstream thanks to an advancing cold front that will sweep through Louisiana on Monday, thus increasing rain and storm chances with its arrival. Temperatures will again take a dive into the 70s for highs and lows back into the 50s by Monday night.
A series of fronts in store keep the forecast busy, but nice for those of you enjoying these cool shots of air, even as brief as they are, with another front forecast to move through by the following Thursday and bringing an even cooler shot of air back into the state by next Friday and for the following weekend!
The KPLC First Alert weather team will be closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend, but at this time, impacts to SW Louisiana are not expected with whatever develops which will likely remain a hybrid-type sub-tropical low with the heaviest rain east of the center and well away from SW Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center will continue to provide updates on chances of development as well, and these chances of development could increase over the next couple days but the impacts to SW Louisiana likely won’t change. It’s important to follow only trusted sources of credible weather information with include KPLC, the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, and always be careful what you share on social media!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
