FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms usher in cooler temperatures; watching the Gulf for possible development

The KPLC First Alert weather team will be closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend, but at this time, impacts to SW Louisiana are not expected with whatever develops which will likely remain a hybrid-type sub-tropical low with the heaviest rain east of the center and well away from SW Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center will continue to provide updates on chances of development as well, and these chances of development could increase over the next couple days but the impacts to SW Louisiana likely won’t change. It’s important to follow only trusted sources of credible weather information with include KPLC, the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, and always be careful what you share on social media!