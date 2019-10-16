Baton Rouge Community College student selected for NASA program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Community College student was selected and attended a NASA program at the Kennedy Space Center.
The student, Allen Roach, was one out of 499 community college students from across the country to be part of NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars Onsite Experience (NCAS). He had successfully completed a five-week online course, including a research project, which led to a visit to a NASA center.
“The program has been so much fun and so inspirational throughout the entire thing,” Roach said. “I’ve learned so much from it and so much about myself during it. The workload is pretty rigorous but it was all very satisfying and interesting. It really helped me realize that my interests lie in aerospace. I’m looking forward to going to the onsite event next week and potentially turning this into an internship and possibly even a job in the future.”
His research project, The Seismic Wave Assessment and Relay Module: Unleashing the SWARM onto Mars, focused on the use of a team of a dozen similar rovers for seismic imaging to identify and locate water deep below the surface, as well as locating lava tubes and tunnels hidden within Mars. It concludes that the key to getting boots on the ground in Mars actually lies beneath the ground.
The program culminated with a four-day on-site event at a NASA center, which offered students the opportunity to learn more about careers in science and engineering. The event ran from Oct. 7 to 1.
