Another arrest made in connection with 5th Avenue homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One more arrest has been made in the shooting death of 18-year-old Paulden James Lewis, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department have announced.
On Oct. 15, Kevin Leon Braxton, 31, turned himself to the Lafayette Police Department on a second-degree murder warrant, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum. Judge Michael Canaday set Braxton’s bond at $1.25 million.
Braxton is the fifth arrest made in connection with Lewis’ death.
Jeremiah Devon Richard is accused of shooting Lewis.
