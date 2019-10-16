Another arrest made in connection with 5th Avenue homicide

Another arrest made in connection with 5th Avenue homicide
Kevin Braxton, 31, of Lafayette, has surrendered on a second-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Paulden James Lewis on 5th Avenue on Oct. 1. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
October 16, 2019 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 12:08 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One more arrest has been made in the shooting death of 18-year-old Paulden James Lewis, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department have announced.

On Oct. 15, Kevin Leon Braxton, 31, turned himself to the Lafayette Police Department on a second-degree murder warrant, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum. Judge Michael Canaday set Braxton’s bond at $1.25 million.

Braxton is the fifth arrest made in connection with Lewis’ death.

Three more people have in connection with the shooting death of Paulden James Lewis at a 5th Avenue apartment complex.
Three more people have in connection with the shooting death of Paulden James Lewis at a 5th Avenue apartment complex. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Jeremiah Devon Richard is accused of shooting Lewis.

(Source: LCPD)
(Source: LCPD) (Source: LCPD)

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.