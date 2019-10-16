After CDC report, Office of Public Health shows where Louisiana’s STD rates stand

“One of our community partners held testing, it was national HIV day, and they held a big testing. They went out to several pharmacies and tested lots of people. We’ve partnered with other agencies within the community to offer free testing and screening. One of the things within the office of public health that we’re doing is we’re reaching out to populations that wouldn’t otherwise have access — our homeless population. Those folks and making sure they have adequate access to screening," Cavanaugh said.