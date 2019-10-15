Two arrested in connection with drive-by shooting at University Park. Vance Javon Green, 19, was arrested on counts of attempted second-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting. His bond was set at $1 million. Donald Dillon, 22, was arrested on counts of illegal carrying of weapons, having a firearm in a gun-free zone and illegal use of weapons. His bond was set at $57,500. (Source: KPLC)