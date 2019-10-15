Two arrested in connection with drive-by shooting at University Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting at University Park on Wednesday, Oct. 9, authorities say.
Vance Javon Green, 19, was arrested on counts of attempted second-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting. His bond was set at $1 million. Donald Dillon, 22, was arrested on counts of illegal carrying of weapons, having a firearm in a gun-free zone and illegal use of weapons. His bond was set at $57,500.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department, said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the neighborhood around 9:18 p.m. Officers located Dillon in the area. He admitted being at University Park and shooting a gun. Desormeaux said officers recovered the concealed firearm.
Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound being brought to a local hospital, Desormeaux said. The victim told police he was hanging out with friends at University Park when a vehicle drove by and began shooting at them. Green was identified as a second shooting suspect.
Desormeaux said the case is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call the Lake Charles Police Department.
