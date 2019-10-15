TROPICAL UPDATE: Threat in the Gulf? Unlikely…. However, rain chances go up this weekend

Central America (KPLC) - With social media buzz beginning to take off today after the National Hurricane Center posted a chance of tropical development in the southern Gulf later this week, it’s important to remember there is currently no storm in the Gulf and the area being monitored is actually over land in Central America for “potential development” later this week.
This forecast is based on computer models which try to develop a very weak area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche by Friday and drift northward in the Gulf this weekend, developing from the previously mentioned cluster of thunderstorms currently over land near Belize and Honduras.
The atmospheric conditions will not be favorable for tropical formation once this disturbance enters the Gulf due to high levels of wind shear present. Upper level wind shear works against tropical development and will keep the disturbance very disorganized and unlikely to ever fully develop. This upper level wind shear is associated with the active jet stream pattern that will continue to send cold fronts through Southwest Louisiana every few days into next week.
However, the influx of tropical moisture will be present this weekend even if things never develop, so be prepared for an increased chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday as the only real issue even though tropical development in the Gulf remains highly unlikely.
In closing, make sure to only follow credible weather sources such as KPLC, the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, and never share unverified sources of weather information on social media. KPLC will certainly be the first to let you know if there is actually a threat to our area.
A good reminder though to stay prepared throughout the duration of hurricane season which continues until November 30.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
