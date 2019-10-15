Southwest Louisiana Halloween events

Boo-Tastic Bash at Prien Lake Mall: The Prien Lake Mall is hosting a Boo-Tastic Bash featuring giveaways, games, and trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Children of all ages are encouraged to show off their best costume. There will also be face painting, fun jumps, and more. The first 250 children to check in will get a reusable Halloween tote and candy map. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. mall-wide. Games and other events will take place from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.