Southwest Louisiana Halloween events

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There is no shortage of Halloween festivities in Southwest Louisiana. Fun events for every age can be found below.
The Lost Hollows Haunted Attraction: An outdoor hayride and haunted trail is sure to send shivers down your spine. You can visit the Deadly Pines trail on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m.- 11 p.m. on Sept. 27- Oct. 26. Admission is $25 or $38 for a fast pass.
CyPhaCon Halloween Pub Crawl: The fourth annual Halloween Pub Crawl is set to occur in downtown Lake Charles on Saturday, Oct. 26. It is free to attend and a great opportunity to discover local cuisine and drinks. Find out what establishments are on the crawl by clicking HERE.
Glow in the Dark Slime making hosted by Michael’s: You can head over to Michael’s stores at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. You’ll have the chance to get some glow in the dark slime and make a fun jar to store it in. Supplies are included and the event is free.
Halloween Boo Bash hosted by Keller Williams Realty: Keller Williams Realty invited you to join them for their Boo Bash this year at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be free food, trunk-or-treat, face painting, a haunted house, and more. This event is free.
South City Christian Church Fall Fest: Games, bounce houses, food, crafts, mazes and more. Everything is free. From 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 323 W. Sale Road.
Halloween Witch at The Children’s Museum: Kids will be able to create their own paper plate witch for Halloween at The Children’s Museum in Lake Charles. Tots are encouraged to wear their costumes and get a treat in the office. The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
We Rock the Spectrum, Trunk or Treat: We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 26. Kids of all ages and abilities are welcome at this event. You’re invited to celebrate and participate in this holiday event while practicing good manners, walking around the parking lot, and saying ‘trick-or-treat’. Admission is $10 per trick-or-treater and grants you access to the gym, trunks, and snacks.
Altitude Trampoline Park Trunk or Treat: You’re invited to jump into the spooky holiday at Altitude Trampoline Park. Put on your best costume and join the guys at Altitude from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The event is free.
Boo-Tastic Bash at Prien Lake Mall: The Prien Lake Mall is hosting a Boo-Tastic Bash featuring giveaways, games, and trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Children of all ages are encouraged to show off their best costume. There will also be face painting, fun jumps, and more. The first 250 children to check in will get a reusable Halloween tote and candy map. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. mall-wide. Games and other events will take place from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
