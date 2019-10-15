Leesville at DeRidder named week seven TDL Game of the Week

The Wampus Cats boast one of the more prolific offenses in the area by averaging just over 41 points-per-game this season. However, they were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten after their week six loss at the hands of district foe Tioga. Brothers D’ante and Caleb Gallashaw have carried the load in the Leesville backfield as they’ve combined for nearly 1000 yards and 13 touchdowns so far in 2019.