Leesville at DeRidder named week seven TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to DeRidder for the Battle of the Hooper trophy between the Dragons and Leesville Wampus Cats. This marks the second time in the last three seasons that 7Sports has showcased the rivalry with the 2017 meeting being our Game of the Week as well.
The Wampus Cats boast one of the more prolific offenses in the area by averaging just over 41 points-per-game this season. However, they were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten after their week six loss at the hands of district foe Tioga. Brothers D’ante and Caleb Gallashaw have carried the load in the Leesville backfield as they’ve combined for nearly 1000 yards and 13 touchdowns so far in 2019.
DeRidder enters the rivalry match up at 4-2 on the year and are coming off a win in a defensive battle against Bolton. The Dragons are led by do-it-all quarterback Kenneth Gooden, Jr. and still have an opportunity to make some noise in the district going forward. The Dragons have lost three straight to the Cats.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.