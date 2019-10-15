LDWF announces new numbers to report stranded sea turtles, marine animals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have announced new numbers to report stranded sea turtles or marine animals.
The numbers for sea turtle strandings is 1-844-SEA-TRTL (1-844-732-8785). Select option 4 to report a stranded sea turtle, and press option 4 again, for Louisiana.
If unanswered, the Louisiana Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network encourages callers to leave detailed messages with their name, phone number, date, location of the stranding, and condition of the turtle.
To report stranded marine mammals, call 1-877-942-5343.
