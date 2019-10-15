Lake Charles Fire Department responds to fire along Hwy 171

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is responding to a fire at “Woods to Water” in north Lake Charles on Hwy 171.
Fire Chief Keith Murray says the fire started around 6:15 a.m. and upon their arrival the building was fully engulfed with flames reaching 30 feet above the building.
The Fire Department says that the fire is now under control as they work to put out the remaining hot spots so that they can then investigate the cause of the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated as it develops.
