Heath Schroyer names junior AJ Lawson as the Pokes’ starting point guard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One thing McNeese struggled with this past season was guard play as most teams in the Southland proved to just be more physical in the back court. To better match up with teams around the conference, Coach Schroyer announced that 6′ 5″ guard AJ Lawson will run the point for the Pokes this season.
“I personally think that’s his natural position," McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer admitted. "He played point in high school and we’re going to put him all over the floor. He’s a guy that can play all over the floor. Him playing the pick and roll at his size gives us a lot of different options.”
“I’m Coach Schroyer’s right hand man,” said McNeese junior guard AJ Lawson. "Everything that he needs done I need to do. I have to think just like he would think. I wouldn’t take the role as tough but it definitely is something that you have to study.
Lawson was a member of the Cowboys last year but had to sit out after transferring from North Texas. With the season drawing near, he's ready to show what he can do and help this new-look McNeese team make improvements from a season ago.
“Last year was the toughest year I’ve ever had in college with sitting out,” Lawson recalled. “Being on the court and with the team watching film is great. Everything I do matters. I would say it’s the best feeling I’ve had in a long time. I’m ready to be back on the court.”
Lawson and the Cowboys are just over three weeks out from hitting the court together for their first real action of the 2019-2020 campaign. The Pokes will open up on the road on Nov. 6 against Western Michigan.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.