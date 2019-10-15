FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm front brings more scattered storms; cold front arrives early Wednesday

Rain chances taper off during the morning hours on Wednesday while temperatures begin to drop through the 70s and even the 60s later in the day with lows Thursday morning down into the 50s. Thursday and Friday look to be our best weather days of the week, with more rain expected by the weekend. An area in the southern Gulf of Mexico bears watching, not necessarily for any significant development, but could help to increase our rain chances by Saturday and Sunday as a warm front pulls back up over the state in advance of another strong cold front early next week.