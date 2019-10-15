FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm front brings more scattered storms; cold front arrives early Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With Monday’s cool and rainy forecast behind us, the main change today will be a surge of warmer air thanks to the warm front lifting over the state. This will send temperatures up several degrees warmer than Monday and bring the return of scattered thunderstorms to the area during the daytime hours. Out the door this morning, the only real concern will be the developing fog that will slow you down on the roadways, so make sure to take some extra time for the commute and slow down on the roads!
Take your rain gear as you head out the door this morning as later in the day, developing showers and thunderstorms thanks to the warm front will begin popping up, although showers and storms shouldn’t be an all day continuous event like Monday, you’ll still want to be prepared! Highs this afternoon will return to the 80s under mostly cloudy skies and light southeasterly winds.
Another round of storms late tonight will be accompanied by a cold front that moves through early Wednesday morning and begins dropping temperatures through the day tomorrow. The severe threat with this line remains very low, but gusty winds, lightning and a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out along the line.
Rain chances taper off during the morning hours on Wednesday while temperatures begin to drop through the 70s and even the 60s later in the day with lows Thursday morning down into the 50s. Thursday and Friday look to be our best weather days of the week, with more rain expected by the weekend. An area in the southern Gulf of Mexico bears watching, not necessarily for any significant development, but could help to increase our rain chances by Saturday and Sunday as a warm front pulls back up over the state in advance of another strong cold front early next week.
Temperatures by this weekend head back up into the 80s with the muggier air and scattered showers and storms expected to return both Saturday and Sunday as tropical moisture moves up the Gulf, although development chances remain low. A stronger cold front early next week sends another threat from rain and storms back to the area along with temperatures plunging again and that may be followed by yet another front toward the end of next week as well, keeping our weather pattern very active over the next couple of weeks.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
