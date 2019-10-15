First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves through overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re starting to see more sunshine, which is not good news in terms of thunderstorm chances. With increased daytime heating we’ll see more showers and storms popping up through this evening. These will be pop up and hit or miss during the main part of the afternoon, but we’re also watching for a line of storms to move through later this evening. Showers and storms to our northeast across Texas could begin to move to the southeast through our area. This is still to be determined and depends on when that cold front begins to progress to the south. Right now models are inconsistent and we are continuing to monitor its progression. As of now we could except some thunderstorms this evening tapering off after sunset. Expect a less rainy period about two hours after sunset until the early hours of Wednesday morning. This is when we can expect that cold front to start to cross SWLA.
Early Wednesday morning be prepared to hear some rumbles of thunder as that cold front begins to cross SWLA. This could begin as early as 3 am in Vernon parish and as the cold front progresses through the early morning hours. This will impact the morning commute as some of these showers and storms could be heavy. Be sure to add in some extra drive time as the roads will be slick which could make the drive into work difficult. That chance for showers and storms continues through mid-morning before we see a clearing of showers by lunchtime. This is when we’ll begin to notice a difference in temperatures are winds shift to out of the north and begin to funnel in cooler and drier air.
Clouds are expected to stick around overnight and into the start of Thursday. We’ll start off with chilly temperatures in the 50s before warming into the low 70s during the afternoon. Cloud cover sticks around with a few more peaks of sunshine. Our clear up doesn’t last long as rain chances increase again into the weekend.
Friday we’ll be dry the majority of the day and even get a decent amount of sun warming us up into the low 80s. This could spark a few showers to develop especially as we see an area of moisture in the gulf move toward the Louisiana coast. The area that I am talking about is highlighted by the National Hurricane Center to have a medium chance of developing in the next 5 days. There are a lot of factors inhibiting its development. The main things we are expecting as this area moves closer is increased rainfall. The good news for SWLA is that this mass of showers and storms moves to the East according to models.
Into Saturday we see more chances for hit or miss showers and storms as temperatures warm into the mid 80s as a warm front lifts north through LA. This keeps rain chances in the forecast through the start of the following week ahead of our next possible cold front!
