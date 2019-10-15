First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves through overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re starting to see more sunshine, which is not good news in terms of thunderstorm chances. With increased daytime heating we’ll see more showers and storms popping up through this evening. These will be pop up and hit or miss during the main part of the afternoon, but we’re also watching for a line of storms to move through later this evening. Showers and storms to our northeast across Texas could begin to move to the southeast through our area. This is still to be determined and depends on when that cold front begins to progress to the south. Right now models are inconsistent and we are continuing to monitor its progression. As of now we could except some thunderstorms this evening tapering off after sunset. Expect a less rainy period about two hours after sunset until the early hours of Wednesday morning. This is when we can expect that cold front to start to cross SWLA.