Coach Gilbert remaining optimistic following Cowboys’ loss to Central Arkansas

“Everybody in the conference still has to go play each other. This conference has traditionally been that way," said McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. "I know Lamar made a run a year ago like that so that opportunity still sits out there. There’s 14 seniors on this football team that have two more home games and have invested a lot in this program. There are a lot of reasons for a guy to show up here everyday and go to work and go play for himself, play for his community, and play for this football team. There are plenty reasons for a guy to roll out of bed in the morning. You don’t have to look very far to find one.”