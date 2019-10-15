Coach Gilbert remaining optimistic following Cowboys’ loss to Central Arkansas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Critical mistakes killed the Cowboys down the stretch on Saturday as they fell to Central Arkansas which brought them back below .500 on the season. The loss drops the Pokes to 10th in the Southland. Despite that, Coach Gilbert said on Monday that his guys still have plenty to be motivated about and believes they’re very much alive in the conference race.
“Everybody in the conference still has to go play each other. This conference has traditionally been that way," said McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. "I know Lamar made a run a year ago like that so that opportunity still sits out there. There’s 14 seniors on this football team that have two more home games and have invested a lot in this program. There are a lot of reasons for a guy to show up here everyday and go to work and go play for himself, play for his community, and play for this football team. There are plenty reasons for a guy to roll out of bed in the morning. You don’t have to look very far to find one.”
The Cowboys will have to clean things up quickly as they’ll welcome in yet another prolific offense on Saturday in Houston Baptist. The Huskies boast the Southland leaders in passing, rushing, and receiving yards per game.
