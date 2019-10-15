Central Library closing for renovations beginning Nov. 4

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Central Library is closing for the installation of new carpet, starting Monday, Nov. 4.
The closure is expected to last two weeks and has a tentative reopening date of Monday, Nov. 18.
All holds that are not picked up before Monday, Nov. 4, should be picked up at the Epps Memorial Library. All holds that are placed during the closure will default to the Epps Library unless otherwise selected.
The drop box at Central Library will remain open.
