SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 13, 2019.
Tracy Lamb, 46, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; first offense possession of marijuana; vehicle liability security in vehicle; operating a vehicle with as suspended license; plates must be displayed; failure to secure vehicle registration; contempt of court (3 charges).
Brandan Jeremiah Goodly, 20, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Aerinn Devohn Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.
Daniel Henry Harrison, 41, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; failure to stop or yield; careless operation.
Christopher Thomas Gregory, 30, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Jonathan Michael Savois, 24, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Ricky Lee Edwards, 38, Lake Charles: Theft of goods with two or more prior convictions.
James Cody Watkins, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Edwards Louis Zachery, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a schedule I drug; second offense possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges).
Amber Celeste Bohannon, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Jacob Samuel Bonnette, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Leroy Joseph Ceasar, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense DWI; hit & run driving; aggravated flight from an officer; careless operation.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.