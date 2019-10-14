Rainy and stormy pattern ahead with another cold front arriving Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The rain wasted no time making a return to Southwest Louisiana this morning, as showers have been nearly continuous since before sunrise over Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes and have begun to develop in more frequency as of mid-morning over the rest of Southwest Louisiana.
Additional rain and at times heavier downpours are working toward Cameron Parish off the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to spread inland through the late-morning and early afternoon, keeping the need for the umbrella around throughout the duration of today.
Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few lightning strikes will be the primary concern from the rain today, and the intensity should be low enough to not cause a flood threat today.
This rain today is being ushered in by a warm front that continues it trek up the state and will keep temperatures much warmer tonight, only dropping into the lower 70s for nighttime lows are highs today top out around 80.
More scattered showers and storms with breaks in between will be around pretty much all day Tuesday, so again you’ll want to keep an umbrella close-by all day. The time to really watch the weather will be late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as an advancing cold front sends a line of heavier thunderstorms through the state.
The prime time for strongest storms looks to be after midnight Tuesday night and into the predawn hours of Wednesday where storms could be on the strong side as a line pushes through ahead of a cold front that begins dropping temperatures quickly through the day Wednesday.
Watch out for a few stronger storms along this line, with the bulk of the rain ending prior to your morning drive on Wednesday. Rain amounts between 1 and 3 inches are likely through Wednesday morning.
Lows Thursday morning return to the 50s with a stint of drier and cooler weather ahead through Friday before warmer air and rain chances return by the weekend thanks to a warm front.
