Pope Francis tweets ‘thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Pope Francis is a Saints fan? Who knew?
The Pope Sunday tweeted his thanks for new Saints while using #Saints. By writing in the hashtag, he actually used the Saints fleur-di-lis logo.
While the Pontiff wasn’t actually praising our boys in black and gold, we’ll take the blessing.
What Pope Francis was really referring to was the five new saints that had just been indoctrinated into the Catholic Church.
New Orleans Saints Linebacker Alex Anzalone tweeted a surprised response. "Wow, are we blessed or what?!??
