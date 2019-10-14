Mayo requests recount in Calcasieu police jury race decided by 31 votes

Mayo requests recount in Calcasieu police jury race decided by 31 votes
Police juror Shelly Mayo has requested a recount of Saturday's election, in which she was unseated by 31 votes by Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. (Source: KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning | October 14, 2019 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 3:20 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Police Juror Shelly Mayo has requested a recount of Saturday’s election.

Mayo, the current police jury president, was defeated by 31 votes by Eddie Earl Lewis Jr.

Lewis garnered 1,339 votes for the District 3 seat, while Mayo had 1,308 votes.

Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones confirms that Mayo made an official request for a recount. The recount will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“With anything that involves numbers, there’s always a curiosity," Mayo said. "Being that the votes were so close in the race for the District 3 Police Jury seat, I think a recount will serve as a clear and concise reference for Saturday’s election results.”

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury District 3 map.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury District 3 map. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.