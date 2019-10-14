Lake Charles man arrested for armed robbery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested for armed robbery on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, according to Lake Charles Police.
Lake Charles Police Department Spokesman Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says police were dispatched to an apartment complex on 1900 Prejean Dr. in reference to an armed robbery around 11:53 a.m.
During their investigation police say that Tyron Scott Sonnier, 18, of Lake Charles, was identified as the suspect.
Sonnier was then arrested for armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Judge David Ritchie set Sonnier’s bond at $275,000.
Police ask anyone with additional information on this incident to contact lead investigator, Detective Willie Fontenot at 337-491-1311.
