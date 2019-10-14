Lake Charles man arrested for alleged DWI, hit & run

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence and being involved in a hit and run, according to Lt. Jefferey Keenum with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Leroy Joseph Ceasar, 38, is accused of striking another vehicle and road signs, fleeing from police, and being under the influence while driving.
According to Keenum, Lt. Chris Morrow with Lake Charles Police witnessed a hit and run that occurred at Enterprise Boulevard and 10th Street. Morrow then attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle but Ceasar refused to stop, Keenum said.
Officers then got into an extremely slow chase, where speeds reached 15 MPH. Ceasar left the roadway in the 400 block of East Sallier Street. Ceasar then allegedly struck 2 railroad signs before coming to a rest at a fence near East Sallier and Bilbo.
Ceasar is facing charges of hit and run, DWI, possession of a Schedule II drug, flight from an officer, and careless operation. No word on bond at this time.
Cpl. Keegan Saunier was the arresting officer in this case.
