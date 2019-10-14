Jacobsen requests recount in Beauregard sheriff’s race

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Jim Jacobsen has officially requested a recount in the race for Beauregard sheriff, Clerk of Court Brian Lestage confirms.
Jacobsen finished third of five candidates, behind John Gott and Mark Herford.
Gott and Herford are headed for a runoff on Nov. 16.
For a while on election night, the Secretary of State’s website showed Jacobsen leading the race and headed for a runoff with Herford, but those numbers changed once absentee reporting numbers were added.
The recount will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Results from Saturday’s election:
· John Gott (IN RUNOFF): 31 percent (3,484 votes)
· Mark Herford (IN RUNOFF): 29 percent (3,193 votes)
· Jim Jacobsen: 26 percent (2,855 votes)
· Rob Moreland: 10 percent (1,144 votes)
· Joe Chapa: 5 percent (516 votes)
