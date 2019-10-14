FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy first half of the week with a couple cooler days returning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today will bring the first in a two day rainy stretch for Southwest Louisiana and much of the southeastern U.S. as the old cold front that pushed through Southwest Louisiana on Friday lifts back north as a warm front today and lingers for a couple of days before another strong cold front arrives by mid-week, ushering in cooler and drier weather by Wednesday and Thursday before the warmer and rainier pattern returns for the weekend.
Out the door on this Columbus Day, go ahead and take your rain gear and be prepared for developed thunderstorms that will be around possibly this morning and continue off and on through the afternoon. The muggier air will be on the return as well with highs today in the 80s. The scattered showers and storms should taper off by early evening with mostly cloudy and warmer temperatures for tonight as nighttime lows only settle down into the lower 70s.
The warm and soupy air on Tuesday will combine with the warm front still draped over north Louisiana to set off another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. I’m opting to keep rain chances higher at 60% through Tuesday, because of the active pattern ahead as a strong cold front moves through on Wednesday. The good news for Wednesday is that the front arrives early in the day, with any rain quickly coming to an end before the noon hour and temperatures cooler with highs only in the 70s with lows Wednesday night down into the 50s.
Wednesday night and Thursday will be good days to reheat that leftover gumbo and enjoy the cooler mornings and pleasant feeling afternoon as highs top out in the 70s with lows back into the 50s again for Friday morning. Rain chances drop off as well for Thursday and Friday but begin to return by this weekend as that same front lifts back over the state as a warm front by Saturday.
It’s too soon to know exactly how rainy the upcoming weekend will actually be, but early indications show scattered showers and thunderstorms on the return by Saturday with the arrival of the warm front along with a more humid feel with lows Saturday night into the 70s. Extremely long range models continue this very progressive pattern of fronts every few days, with another one likely cooling things back down by next Tuesday and Wednesday, and an even cooler push of air by the end of next week with yet another front by next Friday.
With the tropics taking a back seat in our forecast locally, there are a couple of areas closer to home that we’ll watch but not for any impacts to Southwest Louisiana with our pattern of fronts in place. One area of concern is located Honduras and will push up through Central America and into the southern Bay of Campeche, although chances of this area actually developing into a tropical system are very low. Another area in the central Atlantic could have a small chance of developing although strong upper level winds are forecast to diminish these development chances as the wave moves closer to the southern Lesser Antilles.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
