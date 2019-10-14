FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy first half of the week with a couple cooler days returning

It’s too soon to know exactly how rainy the upcoming weekend will actually be, but early indications show scattered showers and thunderstorms on the return by Saturday with the arrival of the warm front along with a more humid feel with lows Saturday night into the 70s. Extremely long range models continue this very progressive pattern of fronts every few days, with another one likely cooling things back down by next Tuesday and Wednesday, and an even cooler push of air by the end of next week with yet another front by next Friday.