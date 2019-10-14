First Alert Forecast: Rain continues into midweek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain chances continue through this afternoon with hit or miss showers. Keep the umbrella or rain jacket handy! Be careful on the roads and make sure to use your headlights when the wipers are on. Also add a little extra time to get to your destination! Rain chances do continue through this evening and into the overnight hours. This will keep temperatures in the low 70s overnight.
Starting off Tuesday with more rain chances during the early morning hours. We should see those taper off during the commute to work and be dry, but cloudy through lunchtime. That’s when we see more showers and storms starting to develop and move across SWLA. Keep the umbrella handy all day! That rain chance is going to continue into the overnight hours as we see our next cold front edging closer to southern Louisiana.
Wednesday we start off with more rain chances! This time rain chances are dependent on the speed of that cold front. If we see it moving faster we could be clear for the commute to work, but if it begins to slow we’ll be dealing with a rainy commute to work! Good news if that does happen is that by the time you leave work or school it’ll be much nicer with cooler temperatures and lower dewpoints! That cold front will help to clear out that rain, but cloud cover is forecast to stick around. Lows overnight fall into the 50s!
Thursday will be cooler with clouds lingering once again as the front doesn’t sweep that far out into the Gulf. We could see a bit more sun, but right now I’m still expecting mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. This keeps temperatures in the 70s through the afternoon with no rain chances! Temperatures drop into the low 60s overnight.
Friday we’ll see another nice day with a little bit less cloud coverage allowing temperatures to warm a little bit into the low 80s during the afternoon. That rain chance creeps up as we head into the overnight hours with a warm front trying to push across SWLA. This keeps temperatures in the low 70s overnight.
Rain chances increase to start Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. We’ll see temperatures above average through the weekend with rain chances continuing both days. Our next cold front approaches to start the off the following week. Rain chances stay around through the first day, but good news is we look like we really clear up into the middle of next week with a fairly strong cold front! It’s expected to push cloud cover out of the area and drop highs into the mid to upper 70s! Details of this cold front are still up in the air, but right now we could see a fairly good cool down!
We are still in hurricane season so a check of the tropics shows that we are still monitoring a few areas for development. Good news is that none of these are forecast to impact SWLA!
