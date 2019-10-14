First Alert Forecast: Rain continues into midweek

Rain chances increase to start Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. We’ll see temperatures above average through the weekend with rain chances continuing both days. Our next cold front approaches to start the off the following week. Rain chances stay around through the first day, but good news is we look like we really clear up into the middle of next week with a fairly strong cold front! It’s expected to push cloud cover out of the area and drop highs into the mid to upper 70s! Details of this cold front are still up in the air, but right now we could see a fairly good cool down!