Man shot, killed by deputy was allegedly stealing raw chicken, eggs from gas station

A man was shot and killed by an EFSO deputy on Monday, Oct. 14. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | October 14, 2019 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 5:57 PM

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One man is dead after being shot by an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday morning.

Chief Deputy Greg Phares says two deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a gas station at the intersection of highways 10 and 19 at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 14. The family of the man killed has identified him as Christopher Whitfield, 31.

Family members say Christopher Whitfield, 31, was shot and killed by an East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Monday, Oct. 14.
Phares says the store was not open when the call came in. An employee at the store says the man was trying to steal raw chicken and a carton of eggs from a refrigerated storage unit outside the store.

The man was shot behind the gas station, according to Phares, by a deputy who has been on the force for “quite a while.” The deputy, who has yet to be identified, was not injured in the shooting.

Phares says the deputy who fired the shots has been placed on leave while the investigation is pending. It’s not known whether it’s paid or unpaid leave.

Phares refused to comment on whether the alleged burglar had a weapon as the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

Louisiana State Police, the Jackson Police Department, and Slaughter Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

