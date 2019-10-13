Ward Six Fire department puts out early morning Sulphur house fire

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Ward Six Fire Department put out a house fire in north Sulphur early this morning, Oct. 13, 2019.
The Fire Department responded to the fire on Heurtevant Rd. at 2:20 a.m.
Upon arrival fire and smoke were coming from the garage area of the home. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the house.
There are no reports of injuries to the residents or to any firefighters on scene.
Ward Six also received automatic assistance from Dequincy and Houston Fire Departments.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.