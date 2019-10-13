Saints triumph in low-scoring affair against the Jags, extend win streak to 4 games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints extended their win streak to four games with a slim victory in Jacksonville, 13-6. New Orleans maintains their first place spot in the NFC South with a 5-1 record.
Teddy Bridgewater missed some big throws, but was effective enough to deliver a win for the Black and Gold. He finished the non-conference matchup by going 24-of-36 passing, for 240 yards, and a TD pass.
The only touchdown of the contest came courtesy of a Bridgewater to Jared Cook 4-yard touchdown.
The Saints defense held rookie phenom Gardner Minshew in-check throughout the game. Marshon Lattimore picked off the mustachioed QB, and the team held him to under 200 yards passing.
Wil Lutz connected on field goals of 47 and 21 yards for the Saints other points against the Jags.
