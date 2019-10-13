LSU soars in both college polls; up to No. 2 in AP Top 25, No. 3 in Coaches

LSU soars in both college polls; up to No. 2 in AP Top 25, No. 3 in Coaches
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates after watching replay of a Justin Jefferson touchdown catch against Florida on Oct. 12, 2019. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | October 13, 2019 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 3:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU made big leaps in both college football polls behind a strong showing against Florida and a loss by Georgia to an unranked team.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and No. 3 in the Coaches. They had been No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

AP TOP 25:

  1. Alabama (6-0) [30 first-place votes]
  2. LSU (6-0) [12 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (6-0) [11 first-place votes]
  4. Ohio State (6-0) [9 first-place votes]
  5. Oklahoma (6-0)
  6. Wisconsin (6-0)
  7. Penn State (6-0)
  8. Notre Dame (5-1)
  9. Florida (6-1)
  10. Georgia (5-1)

This is the 29th time the SEC has had the top two teams in the poll. LSU and Alabama have been No. 1 and No. 2 (in some order) 10 previous times, including nine during the 2011 season. LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on November 9.

LSU will be at Mississippi State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be shown on WAFB.

In the Amway Coaches Poll, the Tigers lept three spots to go from No. 6 to No. 3. It is their highest ranking in that poll this season.

COACHES POLL:

  1. Alabama (6-0) [44 first-place votes]
  2. Clemson (6-0) [14 first-place votes]
  3. LSU (6-0) [3 first-place votes]
  4. Ohio State (6-0) [4 first-place votes]
  5. Oklahoma (6-0)
  6. Wisconsin (6-0)
  7. Penn State (6-0)
  8. Notre Dame (5-1)
  9. Florida (6-1)
  10. Georgia (5-1)

