FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we head into your Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday afternoon has turned into another beautiful day as temperatures have risen into the upper 70’s for many of us even a few of us managed to reach the lower 80’s as the clouds have stayed away allowing for us to warm up. Rain chances will remain throughout the rest of the day as high pressure remains in charge so if you get the chance to go to a park this evening or just outside in general it will be a wonderful evening. Lows overnight won’t be as cool as the past couple of nights as dew points have went up as our winds are more out of the south and east.