FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase as we head into your Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday afternoon has turned into another beautiful day as temperatures have risen into the upper 70’s for many of us even a few of us managed to reach the lower 80’s as the clouds have stayed away allowing for us to warm up. Rain chances will remain throughout the rest of the day as high pressure remains in charge so if you get the chance to go to a park this evening or just outside in general it will be a wonderful evening. Lows overnight won’t be as cool as the past couple of nights as dew points have went up as our winds are more out of the south and east.
Monday brings a change in weather as we will warm up into the 80’s, but rain chances are going up thanks to the subtropical jet. Rain won’t be going on all day, but just about any point in the day could bring a shower or storm around. Current models indicate around the lunch time hour into early evening could be the best opportunity for rain, but it would be best to keep the umbrella handy pretty much all day. As always tune into the KPLC weather app for the latest updates as well as live look at radar. Overnight lows Monday night will be in the lower to middle 70’s as the Gulf moisture returns.
Tuesday you can expect a repeat of Monday as more rounds of showers and storms come in with temperatures back into the 80’s and lows in the 70’s. Into Wednesday rain chances as of this time look to be greatest in the morning with clearing in the afternoon. It will be slightly cooler with temperatures Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 70’s, with Thursday being the driest day.
As for the tropics there are several disturbances the National Hurricane Center is monitoring, which have small chances of development. The first is near Central America in the Caribbean and is expected to move over land, which will limit any chance of formation in the next couple of days. The other disturbance remains in the Atlantic and is expected to be torn apart as upper level winds make for unfavorable conditions. No threats to Southwest Louisiana are expected over the next several days.
