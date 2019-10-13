Deuce McAllister doesn’t foresee Saints falling into trap at Jacksonville

For the first time in Teddy Bridgewater’s tenure filling in for Brees, he’ll face a fellow backup quarterback in Gardner Minshew II. The rookie out of Washington State has been at the helm since Nick Foles’ injury in week one. "Offensively - yes, it’s Gardner Minshew but you look at those skill players and they have some guys that can hurt you whether it’s D.J. Chark or Leonard Fournette. You have to be able to stop the run because if you don’t stop the run against this group....good luck!”