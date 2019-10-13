AMBER Alert remains active as search for 3-year-old girl kidnapped in Birmingham, Ala. continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are continuing an extensive search for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney Monday morning.
McKinney was last seen in the Tom Brown Village community near the Avondale area around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. She was playing with other children in a yard when a dark-colored SUV, believed to be an older model (2001-2006) Toyota Sequoia with beige trim, drove up and a woman grabbed her.
Birmingham police confirm two persons of interest are in custody. The individual was taken into custody late Sunday night at Woodside Apartments in Center Point. Earlier Sunday, BPD released the photos below of the person of interest in the kidnapping.
Birmingham police say the Sequoia believed to be connected with the kidnapping was towed from the apartment complex. Police released the photos below of the vehicle. Police believe a black male and white female were in the vehicle at the time of the kidnapping.
Police say they have received reports that people in a vehicle may have tried to entice neighborhood children with candy, but have not confirmed those reports.
Kamille was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with leopard print design and leopard print shorts with no shoes.
“I mean she’s three, man. She’s innocent,” says Kamille’s father. “I just want my baby back at the end of the day like anybody else would.”
Birmingham Police have offered an additional hotline number for people who see Kamille or have other information about the case. That number is (205) 297-8413. In addition, anyone one with any information may also call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 or 911.
The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District released the following statement.
“We are praying for the safe return of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney and asking for anyone who may know anything about her disappearance to please contact the Birmingham Police Department. We can’t imagine what little Kamille’s family is going through at this moment. We’d like her family to know that they are in our thoughts and we pray this unimaginable situation will end very soon with the safe return of their little girl. HABD expresses gratitude to the public and media for sharing this story to help spread the word about the child’s abduction, which we pray will lead to a credible tip for law enforcement. Public Safety Director, Ken Foreman, and other HABD staff have been working on site at Tom Brown Village to locate the child and HABD will continue to do anything we can to assist police.”
Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement Monday afternoon saying her office is working to finalize plans to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) and the location of Kamille:
Late Saturday evening, an amber alert was issued for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, a three-year-old from Birmingham, who was reported to be abducted while outside playing with other children at a birthday party. That amber alert remains active. I am staying engaged with law enforcement officials on both the state and local levels. While the search for Kamille and the investigation into the case are ongoing, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and report any information that may help law enforcement bring her home. In that light, we are in discussions with Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr to finalize plans for my Office to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) and the location of Kamille. At this time, we offer our fervent prayers for law enforcement and all involved in the search. We pray for Kamille’s family and that God will continue to watch over Kamille until she is safely returned home soon. Alabama, let’s bring Kamille home!
