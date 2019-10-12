ELECTION DAY: What you need to know

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Saturday is election day in Southwest Louisiana. Multiple state and local races are on the ballot including the gubernatorial race, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, and more.
You can find more election coverage HERE. For more information about your ballot and voting locations visit Geauxvote.com.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Election results will be available here on www.kplctv.com as soon as the polls close. We’ll also have an election night webcast at 8:30 p.m. and full coverage on Nightcast.
KPLC and Gray television stations across Louisiana hosted The Final Debate. You can watch it HERE.
President Donald Trump and Governor John Bel Edwards were both campaigning in Lake Charles Friday ahead of elections. View our coverage HERE.
Find out what’s on your ballot according to your parish below:
