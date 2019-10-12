College GameDay in Baton Rouge as LSU hosts Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The Tigers will be taking on the Florida Gators tonight in Tiger Stadium.
The battle of unbeaten SEC teams has brought ESPN’s College GameDay to Baton Rouge. Fifth-ranked LSU is 5-0, while seventh-ranked Florida is 6-0.
This will be the 13th time LSU has been featured as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard preview week 7.
College GameDay starts at 8 a.m. on ESPN.
Kickoff tonight will be at 7 p.m.
You can watch the game tonight on ESPN or listen at FM 97.9 and AM 1580.
The Gators beat Auburn 24-13 last week while the Tigers dominated Utah State 42-6.
LSU is riding high, leaning on a fairly different strategy than fans are used to seeing from them. Normally the Tigers lean heavily on their defense and rushing but this year the Tiger’s passing game has been top-notch with quarterback Joe Burrow.
So far there hasn’t been a program this season that’s been able to slow down LSU’s offense. LSU has one of the top scoring offenses in the country, averaging nearly 8 yards per snap, with nine plays of 40 yards or more this season.
However, LSU has yet to face a defense like Florida’s. The Gators have only been giving up 4.6 yards per play and have been exceptional at disrupting passes.
The last few times the Tigers and the Gators have faced off have been fairly close games with each one being decided by eight points or less. Tonight will likely be no exception.
