TDL: Friday Night Football Week 6
October 11, 2019 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 1:20 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re heading into week 6 of the High School football season with our Spirit School of the Week, Washington-Marion High School.

TONIGHT’S GAMES

  • Washington-Marion @ Crowley
  • Barbe @ Sam Houston
  • Southside @ Sulphur
  • Tioga @ Leesville
  • North Vermilion @ LaGrange
  • South Beauregard @ Iowa
  • Jennings @ St. Louis
  • Lake Charles College Prep @ Westlake
  • Oakdale @ DeQuincy
  • Rosepine @ Kinder
  • Vinton @ Pickering
  • Lake Arthur @ Lafayette Christian
  • Notre Dame @ Welsh
  • Merryville @ East Beauregard
  • Grand Lake @ Oberlin
  • Hamilton Christian @ Gueydan

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES

  • Basile 41, Elton 8
  • DeRidder 13, Bolton 9

