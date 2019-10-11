TDL: Friday Night Football Week 6

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re heading into week 6 of the High School football season with our Spirit School of the Week, Washington-Marion High School.
TONIGHT’S GAMES
- Washington-Marion @ Crowley
- Barbe @ Sam Houston
- Southside @ Sulphur
- Tioga @ Leesville
- North Vermilion @ LaGrange
- South Beauregard @ Iowa
- Jennings @ St. Louis
- Lake Charles College Prep @ Westlake
- Oakdale @ DeQuincy
- Rosepine @ Kinder
- Vinton @ Pickering
- Lake Arthur @ Lafayette Christian
- Notre Dame @ Welsh
- Merryville @ East Beauregard
- Grand Lake @ Oberlin
- Hamilton Christian @ Gueydan
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES
- Basile 41, Elton 8
- DeRidder 13, Bolton 9
