SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 10, 2019.
Jesus Borrego-Gonzalez, 29, Westlake: Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; federal detainer.
Ashly Renee Moreau, 35, Bell City: Third offense DWI; careless operation; child endangerment; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Jacquez Dvante Humphrey, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); probation violation; instate detainer.
Kendall Dewayne Thompson, 36, Houston, TX: Money laundering; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Archie Louis Carter Jr., 37, Alexandria: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Felix Armando Salinas, 32, Baytown, TX: First offense DWI; careless operation; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Bradley Tee Guillory, 43, Longville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Robert Ringo, 43, Alphaertta, GA: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; theft under $1,000.
Leon James Griffin Sr., 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; headlamps on motor vehicles; unsecured registration.
David Anthony Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Desiree Dawn Dubard, 40, Iowa: Display plates; switched license plates; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald Carl Dillon, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; first offense carrying of weapons; firearm-free zones.
Perkins Lafleur III, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; improper position when turning.
Joseph Edward Williamson, 27, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender (2 charges).
Colton James Cambell, 30, Starks: Flight from an officer; lamp lights; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug parpahernalia; vehicle license required; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; proper equipment required on vehicles; speeding.
Zavier Yuion Lewis Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Speeding; registration of sex offenders.
Faith Alee Breaux, 27, Beaumont, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more (2 charges); property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; obstruction justice; arson; trespassing; unauthorized entry of a place of business; racketeering; theft or $25,000 or more; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure.
Eric Lee Smith, 36, Lake Charles: Child desertion.
Kirk Wayne August Jr., 41, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of dangerous weapons.
Douglas Ray Spell, 53, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Hunter Blaze Carroll, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things worth less than $1,000.
Keyaisa Michelle Siverland, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Gerald Lynn Burgess, 62, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Vance Javon Green, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder; attempted assault by drive-by shooting.
Darren Paul Louviere, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Noah Dean Laughlin, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hosea Owens IV, 28, Webster, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; criminal property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; property damage under $1,000; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; theft worth $25,000 or more (4 charges); racketeering; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; trespassing; unauthorized entry of a place of business (4 charges); obstruction of justice; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2 charges); arson; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; property damage under $1,000 (3 charges); trespassing (2 charges).
John Asa Constance Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Turn signals; modification of exhaust systems; possession of a Schedule II drug.
