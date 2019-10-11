Southwest Louisiana cook to appear on The Today Show

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Southwest Louisiana cook is looking to fulfill her lifelong goal of cooking on national television. Owner and creator of Pat-N-Da Pot, Pat Darbonne has been cooking since she was a kid.
“I love cooking, it’s so easy," she said. "I mean it’s easy for me because I grew up watching my mother.”
As a kid, while her siblings played outside Darbonne was busy at work learning the ins and outs of cooking.
“It’s like I’m following my mother’s footsteps," she said. "I have her picture over my stove, and she watches me cook every day.”
The local cook said her late mother taught her the secret ingredient to cooking.
“You gotta have a lot of love, without love your food will not taste good," she said.
Darbonne’s goal in life is to cook on The Today Show, not just for herself but to share the Louisiana culture.
“I love Louisiana, I love the people, I love our culture," she said. "It needs to be out there, people nationwide need to see our culture and our food.”
Recently she traveled to New York, on a mission to get Hoda Kotb to notice her. But she wasn’t expecting what happened next.
“[Hoda] was like oh my God I love you and I told her I had a cooking show on a local channel here and she was like oh my God we need to do a cooking segment here," Darbonne said. "Then it went from there.”
Her dream is coming true. Darbonne is currently working on scheduling a cooking segment with The Today Show. Her advice for others is to never give up on your dreams. She wants everyone to know one thing.
“Pat-N-Da-Pot is coming, look for me," she said.
