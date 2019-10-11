McNeese travels to Central Arkansas for Red Beans & Rice Bowl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Pokes are headed to Arkansas to take on the Bears at the 11th annual Red Beans & Rice Bowl today.
McNeese is looking to add another win today as they take on Central Arkansas who are ranked 16th in the division.
Last weekend McNeese had its best offensive showing this season in a 38-34 win over Southeastern Louisiana where they managed 473 offensive yards and 23 first downs.
Central Arkansas felled Nicholls State last Saturday 34-14.
One of the Cowboys' best assets is that it currently has one of the league’s top defensive units, ranking second in rushing defense and fourth in scoring defense as well as total defense. During their last three games, McNeese has held its opponents to under 100 rushing yards.
The Red Beans & Rice Bowl was first established back in 2008 with both the Bears and McNeese are tied in winning the cast-iron pot trophy.
McNeese won last year’s outing with a 23-21.
Kickoff for the game is set for 4 p.m.
You can watch the game on ESPN+ and you can listen to FM 92.9 The Lake.
To get the most information this college football season you can download our KPLC 7Sports Game Time app.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.