McNeese Picked 9th In Southland Preseason Poll

FRISCO, Texas—McNeese women’s basketball has been picked to finish ninth in the Southland Conference Preseason Poll, the league announced today.
The preseason poll is voted upon by the head coach and sports information director from each Southland school. Each individual ranks the other 12 teams in their predicted order of regular season finish. Ranking one’s own school is not permitted.
“I’m not surprised where we are picked in the preseason poll, we know that it’s based off of where we finished last season,” said head coach Kacie Cryer.
McNeese, coming off a 7-22 overall record and a 5-13 conference record last season, return nine letterwinners from that team including all five starters from a year ago.
“Our conference is tough, and we know that we will need to be ready to compete night in and night out no matter who we play. It will be a grind and we are excited for the challenge ahead.”
Abilene Christian, the reigning Southland Conference Tournament champs are the favorite to win the outright title after receiving 14 first place votes.
The Wildcats, who finished the regular season in fourth place last year, won its first SLC Tournament title and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance.
Right behind ACU, Stephen F. Austin is picked to finish second with nine votes. Sam Houston State comes in at third place followed by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Lamar to round out the Top 5. Sam Houston State, Texas A&M-CC and Lamar all picked up one first place vote apiece.
Central Arkansas is picked sixth followed by Nicholls, New Orleans, McNeese and Southeastern comes in at no. 10.
Rounding out the poll is Northwestern State in 11th place followed by Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word.
McNeese opens its season on the road at Southern Methodist on Nov. 5 before hosting Centenary on Nov. 8 in its home opener letter winners.
School by preseason ranking and votes are listed below.
